Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.30. The stock had a trading volume of 328,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,129. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

