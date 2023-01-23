Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Trimmed by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $101.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

