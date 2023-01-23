USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 199,231 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.61 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 152.80%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -874.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

