Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. 1,729,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,084. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

