Unizen Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Unizen has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $949,712.63 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

