UNIUM (UNM) Price Tops $34.85 on Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $34.85 or 0.00153235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $101.36 million and approximately $907.84 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

UNIUM

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.58321991 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $925.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

