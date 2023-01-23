United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UIHC opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.33.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

