United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.9 %

UCBI opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

