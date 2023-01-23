Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $5.14 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $167.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00029522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00392839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000387 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.84231152 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $184,554,089.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

