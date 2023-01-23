Ultra Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,763.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00573392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00195996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003902 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22436621 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $928,009.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

