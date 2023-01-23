UBS Group Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $63.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

