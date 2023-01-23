Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

