Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 83,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

