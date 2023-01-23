Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.45 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

