Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.81 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.