Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $101.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $208.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.