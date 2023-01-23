Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $626,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

