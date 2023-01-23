Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up about 0.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

HUBB opened at $224.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

