Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

