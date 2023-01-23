Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 115 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

City Price Performance

CHCO traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,647. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Get City alerts:

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of City

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 735.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

