Torray LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

