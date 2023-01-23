Torray LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

