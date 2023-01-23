Torray LLC Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.86. 55,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,792. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.