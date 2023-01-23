Torray LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after purchasing an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.