Torray LLC Cuts Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $40,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,361 shares of company stock worth $395,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

