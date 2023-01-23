Torray LLC Acquires 61 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Torray LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.90. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.