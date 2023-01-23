Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.56.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.57.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.