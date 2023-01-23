TomoChain One Day Volume Reaches $4.83 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,079,338 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

