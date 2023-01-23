TNC Coin Price Tops $0.0993 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $581.15 million and $663,150.45 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 169.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00415976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.31 or 0.29198468 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00596036 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0995862 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $609,243.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

