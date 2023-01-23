Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.33

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 373909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,989,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,190.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 451,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

