Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0153 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.77 million and $55.91 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01691453 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $453.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

