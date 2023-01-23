The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

