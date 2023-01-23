The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Children’s Place by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $2,335,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.