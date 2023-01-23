Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Raised to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

TIHRF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Tharisa has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.10.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.