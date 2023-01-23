Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Raised to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Tharisa Price Performance
TIHRF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Tharisa has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.10.
About Tharisa
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tharisa (TIHRF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.