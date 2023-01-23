Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMPO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

Shares of TMPO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation ( NASDAQ:TMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempo Automation will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

