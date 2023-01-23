Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, reports. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,107,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

