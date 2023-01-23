Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.13. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

