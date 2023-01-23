Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $29.97 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $9,924,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 195.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 318,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 102.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

