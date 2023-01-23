TD Securities Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.83.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.47 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

