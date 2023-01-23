Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $102.64 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $102.64 million and $2.80 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00572904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00195971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

