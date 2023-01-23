Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sysco stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.