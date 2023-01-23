Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($116.30) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

