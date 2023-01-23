Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

