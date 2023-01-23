Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

SUM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.66. 325,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

