Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Increased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
