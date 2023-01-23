Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $376,006.63 and approximately $16.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098837 USD and is up 117.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

