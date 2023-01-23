StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

In other news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

