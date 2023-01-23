StockNews.com Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

