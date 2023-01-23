StockNews.com Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.