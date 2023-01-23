StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.01 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

