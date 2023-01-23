StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Down 2.6 %
VJET stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41.
About voxeljet
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.