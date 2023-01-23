StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

